$0.57 EPS Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.51. Herbalife Nutrition posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 745,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,841. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,927 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth $94,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,547 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after acquiring an additional 989,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after acquiring an additional 979,536 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

