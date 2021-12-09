-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.63). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($2.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

CYCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

