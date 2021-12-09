$0.78 EPS Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $73.04. 1,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,057. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

