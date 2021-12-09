$1.42 EPS Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Three analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Shopify posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $8.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $23.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,639.41.

Shopify stock traded down $26.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,493.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,561. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,487.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,463.04. Shopify has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

