$1.87 EPS Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. UMB Financial reported earnings per share of $3.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $105.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $109.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $215,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,720 shares of company stock worth $691,261. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8,801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

