1,000 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,821,728,000 after buying an additional 350,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,959,000 after buying an additional 312,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,322,000 after buying an additional 217,017 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after buying an additional 693,328 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $307,220,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $64.06 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

