1,090 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 636,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 201,121 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 122,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.13.

CYBR stock opened at $160.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.15. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.