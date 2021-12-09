128,000 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of M. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Macy’s by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 579,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 61,619 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.78. 92,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,199,223. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,549 shares of company stock worth $132,468 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

