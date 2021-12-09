14,000 Shares in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Bought by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth $530,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 224.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 271,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 187,925 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth $34,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 18.2% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 67,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth $9,583,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 39,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.99 million, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

