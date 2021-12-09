14,572 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,666,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,074,000 after acquiring an additional 169,184 shares during the period. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 383.0% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 25,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

