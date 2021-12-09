1,957 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.57. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $112.84.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

