1Spatial’s (SPA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

1Spatial (LON:SPA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.93) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.41% from the company’s current price.

LON:SPA opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.66) on Tuesday. 1Spatial has a 1-year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.90 ($0.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.69 million and a PE ratio of -99.00.

About 1Spatial

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

