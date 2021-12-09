1Spatial’s (SPA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

1Spatial (LON:SPA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.93) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.41% from the company’s current price.
LON:SPA opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.66) on Tuesday. 1Spatial has a 1-year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.90 ($0.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.69 million and a PE ratio of -99.00.
About 1Spatial
