$2.17 EPS Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to announce $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44. Olympic Steel posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,450%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $10.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,869 shares of company stock valued at $391,316. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 191.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 410.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $22.54 on Monday. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $249.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

