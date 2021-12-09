$2.50 EPS Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will report earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.73. Alcoa posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 861.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 703.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Alcoa by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,221,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

NYSE AA traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 240,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,319. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.40.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

