$2.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report earnings per share of $2.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the lowest is $2.49. M.D.C. reported earnings of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $9.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

MDC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $53.89. 1,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,541. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

