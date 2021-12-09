$2.75 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to announce $2.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FE. Barclays lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 140,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,332. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $61,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 73.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 889.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 108.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,962,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,799 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

