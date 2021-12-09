$207.41 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to post sales of $207.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $211.10 million. Perficient posted sales of $162.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $753.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $751.90 million to $757.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $910.01 million, with estimates ranging from $879.10 million to $930.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 890.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient stock opened at $136.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.00 and its 200 day moving average is $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.46. Perficient has a one year low of $45.95 and a one year high of $153.28.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

