$25.01 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report sales of $25.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.45 million to $29.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $23.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $101.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.98 million to $105.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $266.65 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $545.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In related news, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,814 shares of company stock valued at $381,555. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,445 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 97,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $12.43. 2,444,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

