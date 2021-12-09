$274.98 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will post $274.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.10 million and the lowest is $273.00 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $222.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Shares of CDAY traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.57. 1,226,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.74. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.82 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,964 shares of company stock worth $6,293,234 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

