$333.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to post sales of $333.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $349.00 million and the lowest is $320.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hillman Solutions.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 429,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,551. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.