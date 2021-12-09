3,889 Shares in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Acquired by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of SYLD opened at $64.36 on Thursday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $43.15 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.70.

