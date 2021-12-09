$39.43 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will report $39.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.10 million to $39.75 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $35.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $157.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.10 million to $157.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $160.05 million, with estimates ranging from $156.69 million to $163.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

