$397.54 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will post $397.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $398.08 million and the lowest is $397.00 million. Kforce posted sales of $354.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on KFRC. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of Kforce stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $75.44. 27 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,140. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32. Kforce has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $347,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

