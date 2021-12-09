3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after purchasing an additional 283,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 265,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $176.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.93. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

