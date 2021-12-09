$4.34 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce $4.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $930,000.00 and the highest is $9.63 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 578.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $9.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $89.77 million, with estimates ranging from $49.87 million to $123.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,945,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,453 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 581,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,469,000 after acquiring an additional 424,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

ASND stock traded down $6.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.00. 3,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,024. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.07. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

