42,419 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,416. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.