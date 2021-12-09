$44.78 Million in Sales Expected for Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) to report $44.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.60 million and the highest is $45.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year sales of $164.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.33 million to $164.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $209.36 million, with estimates ranging from $206.11 million to $214.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million.

DH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

