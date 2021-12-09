4,709 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Divergent Wealth Advisors

Divergent Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.2% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $240.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.60 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

