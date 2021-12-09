5,127 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Acquired by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 173.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 164,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after purchasing an additional 104,458 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 46.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.68.

VEEV stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $271.96. 610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,479. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.18, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,617 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.