$562.39 Million in Sales Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Brokerages expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report $562.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $557.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $565.90 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $762.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $64.94. 679,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,172. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.94.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

