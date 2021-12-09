$61.33 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will post sales of $61.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.80 million to $62.00 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $48.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $239.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.10 million to $241.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $254.83 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $264.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $61.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $770.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.93. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

