$61.33 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will post sales of $61.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.80 million to $62.00 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $48.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $239.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.10 million to $241.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $254.83 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $264.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.
First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $61.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $770.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.93. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 32.12%.
First Mid Bancshares Company Profile
First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.
Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.