$62.35 Million in Sales Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will announce sales of $62.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.44 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $68.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $251.83 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $277.05 million, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $288.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after buying an additional 3,311,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 100.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 877,045 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 841,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,800,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $830.99 million, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.97.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

