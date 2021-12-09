6,495 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 266,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,583,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $53.96 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.