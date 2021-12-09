69,452 Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 69,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,359,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,460,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,276,000 after buying an additional 3,417,417 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,722,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,353,000 after buying an additional 2,378,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,865,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,619,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,005,000 after buying an additional 1,796,087 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of MFC opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.