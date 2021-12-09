$73.57 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report $73.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.30 million. QCR posted sales of $75.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $285.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.30 million to $292.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $317.47 million, with estimates ranging from $283.50 million to $344.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCRH. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of QCR by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.66. 47,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,866. QCR has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $852.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.26%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

