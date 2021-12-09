$73.57 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report $73.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.30 million. QCR posted sales of $75.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $285.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.30 million to $292.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $317.47 million, with estimates ranging from $283.50 million to $344.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of QCR by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of QCRH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.66. 47,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,866. QCR has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $852.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.26%.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.
