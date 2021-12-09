$74.87 Million in Sales Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce sales of $74.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.89 million and the lowest is $73.80 million. TechTarget reported sales of $45.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $263.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.20 million to $272.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $310.44 million, with estimates ranging from $308.83 million to $312.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

NASDAQ TTGT traded down $2.32 on Monday, hitting $93.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,434. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.22 and a beta of 0.89.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $976,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,554 shares of company stock valued at $18,099,465 over the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 820.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

