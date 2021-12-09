$85.04 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce sales of $85.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $77.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $330.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.40 million to $330.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $371.00 million, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $383.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

In related news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $34,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 52,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $745,096.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 495,096 shares of company stock worth $6,785,644. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $280.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

