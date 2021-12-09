911 Shares in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XHE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 158.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 56,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 70.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the second quarter worth $489,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.39. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $107.62 and a 12 month high of $133.87.

