9,580 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,819,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,428,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

NYSE:DTM opened at $47.49 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

