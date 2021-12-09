A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $77.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

AOS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $82.94. 880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,337. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

