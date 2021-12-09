A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.62

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.62 and last traded at $82.89, with a volume of 684186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

