AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla Sells 2,000 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AAON stock opened at $83.20 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.83.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

