ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 35 by UBS Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 35 price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABBN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price objective on ABB in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a CHF 33 price objective on ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 33.38.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

