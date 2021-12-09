AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $30,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $121.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.80 and its 200-day moving average is $114.05. The firm has a market cap of $215.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $122.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.