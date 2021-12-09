AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Increased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $121.87 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $122.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.05. The company has a market capitalization of $215.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

