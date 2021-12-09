Abulaba Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, Abulaba has traded down 65.5% against the dollar. One Abulaba coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $1,945.63 and approximately $1.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Abulaba Coin Profile

Abulaba (CRYPTO:AAA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Buying and Selling Abulaba

