Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $343,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLFS opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.94 and a beta of 1.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,205,000 after buying an additional 126,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after buying an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 27.7% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after buying an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLFS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

