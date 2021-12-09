Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $234,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA opened at $357.99 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $297.42 and a 1-year high of $365.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.05.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

