Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $322,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $115.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.82. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $136.82.

