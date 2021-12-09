Accurate Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $167.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.25 and a 200 day moving average of $159.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

